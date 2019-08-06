ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 34,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 52 week low of $530.00 and a 52 week high of $689.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13.

