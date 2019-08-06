Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Down 19.8%

Shares of Itafos (CVE:IFOS) traded down 19.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05, 11,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Itafos from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Itafos alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

About Itafos (CVE:IFOS)

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.