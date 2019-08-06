ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.46% of ITT worth $26,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $87,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in ITT by 149.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $223,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

ITT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. 10,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.