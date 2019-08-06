Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.75-5.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.02. 70,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $85.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

