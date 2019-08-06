Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Jaguar Financial Corp (CVE:JFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $327,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Get Jaguar Financial alerts:

Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.06) million during the quarter.

About Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC)

Jaguar Financial Corporation is a private equity firm that invests in undervalued, underappreciated companies and small capitalization companies. The firm is generally agnostic about the industries. Jaguar Financial Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.