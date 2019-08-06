James Hagedorn Sells 38,168 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 38,168 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $4,203,441.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, James Hagedorn sold 105,703 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $11,523,741.06.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,735. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.58.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Bank of America set a $96.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.8% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 378,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $18,124,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

