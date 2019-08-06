Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Trading 0.2% Higher

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.68 and last traded at $41.26, 4,636 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period.

