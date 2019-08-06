JBJ Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,095,158,000 after buying an additional 5,215,771 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $754,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,217,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,222,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,647,000 after buying an additional 88,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,790,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,227,000 after buying an additional 251,311 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

