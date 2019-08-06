Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on JRSH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jerash Holdings (US) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

