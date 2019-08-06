Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of JCAP opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $427.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 165.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 88,837 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,873,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Good acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $44,037.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 93.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 476.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.