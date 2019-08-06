JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

Biogen stock opened at $236.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.81. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $216.12 and a 52-week high of $358.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

