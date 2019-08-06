JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 173,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.72 and a 12-month high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.