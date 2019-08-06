JNBA Financial Advisors Has $265,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TH Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.48.

NYSE BABA opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.62.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.