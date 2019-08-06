JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 4,237 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after purchasing an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,136,000 after purchasing an additional 139,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $187.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.