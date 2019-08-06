John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) Trading Down 0.4%

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.34, approximately 204 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 4.60% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

