Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

