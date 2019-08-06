Joseph Murphy Acquires 84 Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Joseph Murphy bought 84 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £115.92 ($151.47).

Joseph Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 4th, Joseph Murphy bought 102 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £113.22 ($147.94).

LON:CPI traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 137.70 ($1.80). 10,121,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.47. Capita PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.40 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61.

CPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Capita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157.44 ($2.06).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

