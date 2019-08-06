JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$42.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AC. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.63.

AC opened at C$44.41 on Friday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$22.57 and a one year high of C$47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.8700003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.58, for a total value of C$445,837.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at C$860,955.83. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total value of C$70,009.53. Insiders have sold 12,255 shares of company stock worth $528,060 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

