Kadmon (KDMN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/1/2019 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2019 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

7/26/2019 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

7/16/2019 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/26/2019 – Kadmon is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Kadmon stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 301,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,174. The company has a market capitalization of $295.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.09. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 2,509.88% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,874,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 105,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kadmon by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Kadmon by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

