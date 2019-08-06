Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $19.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $15.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.71 million, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $102.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,005.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $504.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.40. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $21.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

