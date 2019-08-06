Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.83. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 25,844 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Key Tronic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 816,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 205,012 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

