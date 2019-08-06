KeyCorp Reiterates $90.00 Price Target for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $330,030.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,894.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $319,363.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,589.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,364 shares of company stock worth $1,758,788 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Etsy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.