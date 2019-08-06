KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLR. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez purchased 17,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

