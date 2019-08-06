Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €59.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €71.50 ($83.14) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koenig & Bauer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.60 ($71.63).

Shares of ETR:SKB opened at €33.06 ($38.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. Koenig & Bauer has a 1 year low of €32.62 ($37.93) and a 1 year high of €65.20 ($75.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

