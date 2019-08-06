Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Kore Potash PLC (LON:KP2)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), 1,339,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.56 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

Kore Potash Company Profile (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.