Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $59.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $48.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 123,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,951. The company has a current ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 33.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $776.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

