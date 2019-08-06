Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. 4,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,238. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 33.28 and a current ratio of 33.28. The stock has a market cap of $776.18 million, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.