Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.28

Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and traded as low as $75.44. Kubota shares last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 12,114 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Kubota alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.