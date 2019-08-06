KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) PT Set at $15.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised KVH Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVHI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.42. 843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,302. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.58 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. Research analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $25,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $101,534. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,762,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 199,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 97,968 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.