L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given a $265.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $265.00 price target on L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.21.

LHX traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,463. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $211.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 13.95%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

