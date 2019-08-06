LALA World 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,999.00 (LALA)

LALA World (CURRENCY:LALA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One LALA World token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, COSS and Kucoin. In the last week, LALA World has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. LALA World has a market capitalization of $714,195.00 and approximately $1,999.00 worth of LALA World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00242531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.01272515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00098647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000453 BTC.

LALA World’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. LALA World’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,332,879 tokens. The Reddit community for LALA World is /r/LaLa_World. LALA World’s official Twitter account is @MyLaLaWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here. LALA World’s official website is lalaworld.io. LALA World’s official message board is medium.com/lala-world.

LALA World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, IDEX, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LALA World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LALA World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LALA World using one of the exchanges listed above.

