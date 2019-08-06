Lambda (LAMB) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $122.15 million and $42.53 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00234580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.01303183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00020601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00099496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,955,719 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

