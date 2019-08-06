Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LRE opened at GBX 675.50 ($8.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,755.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 698.12. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 731 ($9.55).

LRE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Lancashire from GBX 742 ($9.70) to GBX 697 ($9.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 667 ($8.72) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 697.22 ($9.11).

In other news, insider Sally Williams bought 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £10,025.26 ($13,099.78).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

