Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Shares Down 3.7%

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.90 and last traded at $55.24, 1,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86.

About Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

