Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 7.9%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.81, approximately 8,365,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,449,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Williams Capital raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $6,072,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 72,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

