LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Reaches $0.0160

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $14,631.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00240735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.01281652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00099055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000451 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 622,534,798 coins and its circulating supply is 258,468,046 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.