LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.70 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

LCII traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.35. 20,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.57. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

