Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $35.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEAF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 202,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,701. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $25,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,360 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000.

Separately, Cowen lowered Leaf Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

