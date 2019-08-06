Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Lear worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,843,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Lear by 1,286.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. 14,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,473. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.09. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Lear from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on Lear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

