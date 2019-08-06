Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $157.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Lear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 40.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $404,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $3,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,473. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.09. Lear has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $180.07.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lear’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

