Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.33, approximately 19,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

