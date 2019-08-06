Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) PT Raised to $42.00

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

LM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of LM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,858. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 26,470 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $957,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terence Johnson sold 18,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $670,790.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,378 shares of company stock worth $2,292,180 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 19.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

