Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 193,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,546. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

