Libra Credit Market Cap Reaches $7.67 Million (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Libra Credit has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Libra Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, UEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Libra Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00239876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.01332745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00101210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io.

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Huobi, UEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Libra Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Libra Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.