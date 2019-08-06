Lightbridge (LTBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 101,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

