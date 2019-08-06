LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0036 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $166.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.60 or 0.04920579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001129 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

