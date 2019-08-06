Linde (ETR:LIN) Rating Reiterated by Nord/LB

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €189.79 ($220.68).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €169.85 ($197.50) on Tuesday. Linde has a 12 month low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 12 month high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.