Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $40,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.91.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.48. 1,267,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.72. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

