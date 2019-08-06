Lisk Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $168.75 million and $8.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00012111 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Coinroom, BitBay and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00025475 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029138 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014587 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,208,262 coins and its circulating supply is 119,111,849 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitBay, HitBTC, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Coinbe, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Exrates, COSS, CoinEgg, Gate.io, ChaoEX, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinroom, Upbit, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

