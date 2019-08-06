Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Up 0.2%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.76 and last traded at $38.76, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th.

About Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.